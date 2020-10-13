Advertisement

Fire leaves behind major damage to house in Richland County

black fake flames
black fake flames(Mgn Online)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Emergency Management Director says at 10:50 Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to smoke and flames coming from a second-story window at a house at 302 3rd Street in Fairmount.

The homeowners were at work at the time of the fire. Emergency crews say the fire left major damage to the second story.

The ND State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department has deemed the home unlivable and Red Cross will be providing assistance to two people and a dog who are displaced.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of man who died after arrest settles lawsuit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The family of a man who died after being arrested by Valley City police in 2018 has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the city, Barnes County and two police officers.

News

Minnesota eases visits to long-term care facility residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota health officials have rolled back rules that prevented many families from visiting loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Man rescued from Upper Rice Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
On October 13, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting someone had fallen into a lake

News

News - Noon News October 13 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Quick Lasagna Toss - October 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 13 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Fire damages Fergus Falls home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
A fire causes $30,000 in damages to a home in Fergus Falls.

News

517 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 517 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more death in the state

News

1,150 new Covid cases, 7 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19, along with 7 additional deaths