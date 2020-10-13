Fire leaves behind major damage to house in Richland County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Emergency Management Director says at 10:50 Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to smoke and flames coming from a second-story window at a house at 302 3rd Street in Fairmount.

The homeowners were at work at the time of the fire. Emergency crews say the fire left major damage to the second story.

The ND State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department has deemed the home unlivable and Red Cross will be providing assistance to two people and a dog who are displaced.

