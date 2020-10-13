Advertisement

Fire damages Fergus Falls home

Fergus Falls house fire
Fergus Falls house fire(Fergus Falls Fire Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A fire causes $30,000 in damages to a home in Fergus Falls.

It happened on Saturday at 416 Mount Faith Avenue. When police and firefighters arrived, the deck and backside were engulfed in flames with fire extending into the home. The fire damage inside the home was limited to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

There were two people inside at the time but got out safely. There’s no word on a cause at this time.

