Advertisement

Family of man who died after arrest settles lawsuit

(WHSV)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) - The family of a man who died after being arrested by Valley City police in 2018 has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the city, Barnes County and two police officers.

City officials say the family of 72-year-old Warren Lindvold has settled the lawsuit for $325,000. The defendants did not admit to any liability in the case.

Lindvold died in a Fargo hospital several days after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. His family’s federal lawsuit says he died of a broken neck after being arrested.

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve will pay the settlement on behalf of the defendants.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota eases visits to long-term care facility residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota health officials have rolled back rules that prevented many families from visiting loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Fire leaves behind major damage to house in Richland County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The home owners were at work at the time of the fire. Emergency crews say the fire left major damage to the second story.

News

Man rescued from Upper Rice Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
On October 13, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting someone had fallen into a lake

News

News - Noon News October 13 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Quick Lasagna Toss - October 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 13 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Fire damages Fergus Falls home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
A fire causes $30,000 in damages to a home in Fergus Falls.

News

517 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 517 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more death in the state

News

1,150 new Covid cases, 7 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19, along with 7 additional deaths