Family of man who died after arrest settles lawsuit

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) - The family of a man who died after being arrested by Valley City police in 2018 has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the city, Barnes County and two police officers.

City officials say the family of 72-year-old Warren Lindvold has settled the lawsuit for $325,000. The defendants did not admit to any liability in the case.

Lindvold died in a Fargo hospital several days after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. His family’s federal lawsuit says he died of a broken neck after being arrested.

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve will pay the settlement on behalf of the defendants.

