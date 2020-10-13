Drivers urged to take extra precautions during harvest season

CHAFFEE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Annie Squires has only been hauling sugar beets and grain for Poulson Farms for four years now, but she says she’s already had her fair share of close calls.

“The trailer flipped on its side, which made the cab flip on the driver side. Broke out the window. So I literally rode the asphalt for about 400 yards,” Squires recalled.

She says it’s always important to drive defensively, but especially during harvest as most farm equipment is large and slow-moving.

“You always have to be looking, watching. Other cars pulling out, pulling in front of you. I mean, you’re driving a semi that’s 80,000 pounds or more and you’re not going to be able to stop on a dime like you can a little car," Squires said. "If you have to let a truck go by before you can turn out, that’s all we’re asking!”

North Dakota Highway patrol says since Aug. 1 they’ve investigated four farm truck related crashes, but says thankfully no one was seriously injured.

Minnesota Highway patrol says in 2019 there were 144 farm equipment related crashes in the state, and says four of those were fatalities.

Squires says in her experience, there isn’t one sole cause for crashes involving farm equipment and says you can’t always point fingers at the same thing.

“You don’t know if that guy really knows how to drive that truck or not, you might have a 16-year-old kid that made that truck go in the ditch. You never know,” she said.

Squires added part of the problem is inexperienced drivers looking for a quick paycheck are often times the ones hired to haul crops. She says thankfully the farm she works for takes the time to train in new drivers.

“Driving first and showing them exactly how to do it and where we go, and then riding along with them on their first haul,” Squires said.

She says while patience is important when on the roads this time of year, her number one rule is: ‘Don’t get behind the wheel if you’re not comfortable or prepared.'

