COVID-19 saliva testing to be offered in Moorhead

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday the expansion of the state’s saliva testing program, including the opening of new saliva testing sites and a pilot of the mail-order program.

A semi-permanent saliva testing site will open in Moorhead on October 17th. The site will offer free saliva tests to any Minnesotan who believes they need to be tested, as part of the state’s strategy to provide easy access to quick, reliable testing.

The testing site will be located at the former Thomas Edison High School. It’s the state’s third semi-permanent site and first in western Minnesota. To set an appointment and for more information, click here.

The semi-permanent testing sites are part of the state’s broader saliva testing program, which will also include a mail-order program. The COVID-19 Testing at Home program will allow Minnesotans to register online and receive their at-home testing kit via UPS.

State officials are finalizing some details of the program and expect to launch a pilot in several counties soon. The program is also being piloted by faculty and staff at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Colleges and University.

