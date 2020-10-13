Advertisement

COVID-19-related deaths connected to Bottineau long-term care facility increase

The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.(none)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Tess Hedrick with Sanford Health, the parent company of the facility, said 14 residents and one staff member have died, to date.

As of Tuesday, Hedrick said the facility has nine active COVID cases among residents and two active cases among employees.

Bottineau County reported four new COVID-related deaths Tuesday according to the Joint Information Center, among the state’s 12 new reported deaths.

The county reported four new cases of COVID Tuesday, according to the JIC, with 42 active positives

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 13

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 13 - Part 3

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 13 - Part 2

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 13 - Part 1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 13

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

News

Mix-up leads to 200 mail-in ballots being dropped off at the wrong place in Cass County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Record-breaking numbers of votes submitted by mail causing security concerns.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 13 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 13 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 13 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 13 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY