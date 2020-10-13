Central Cass School District Reports Increase in Positive COVID-19 Cases

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Central Cass School District reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines among its students.

The district says it’s especially concerned about its high school. 37% of students at Central Cass High School are considered to be close contacts of confirmed cases.

According to a letter from superintendent Morgan Forness, the district’s COVID team is considering whether the high school’s risk level should change. Their decision will be forwarded to the Cass County School Board at the end of this week.

The superintendent said the elementary and middle school rates of infection were too low to report.

