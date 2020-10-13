Bail set for man accused in fatal Fergus Falls chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bail has been set at three quarters of a million dollars, $750,000, for a man accused of leading Otter Tail County deputies on a chase that killed an elderly couple.

30-year-old Cody James Freitag is charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer.

Court records show Freitag was booked into jail on Oct. 8, six days after the crash. Freitag was temporarily hospitalized for his injuries sustained in the wreck.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Freitag is still listed on the Otter Tail County Jail roster.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.