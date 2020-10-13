Advertisement

Bail set for man accused in fatal Fergus Falls chase

FREITAG FILE MUGSHOT
FREITAG FILE MUGSHOT(otter tail county jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bail has been set at three quarters of a million dollars, $750,000, for a man accused of leading Otter Tail County deputies on a chase that killed an elderly couple.

30-year-old Cody James Freitag is charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer.

Court records show Freitag was booked into jail on Oct. 8, six days after the crash. Freitag was temporarily hospitalized for his injuries sustained in the wreck.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Freitag is still listed on the Otter Tail County Jail roster.

