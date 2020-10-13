Authorities release 911 call, AG Ravnsborg’s BAC in fatal crash investigation update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price offered an update on the fatal crash investigation involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Authorities released Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content and his 911 call following the September 12th crash on Tuesday.

On September 12th, Ravnsborg was traveling westbound on Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever at around 10:30 pm. Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer when calling 911 and searched the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg discovered the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

Secretary Price says Ravnsborg’s BAC was 0% when authorities took his blood sample on September 13th.

Ravnsborg’s 911 call reveals he wasn’t sure what he had hit at first. The call only lasted 2:22. You can listen to the 911 call here or read the full transcript below.

Authorities also released the preliminary results of Boever’s autopsy. The preliminary autopsy reveals he died from extensive internal and external traumatic injuries caused by the crash. Authorities say they are still waiting for the full report.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney is one of four state attorneys who will decide whether Ravsnborg will face charges in a deadly crash.

Transcript of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: Hi.

Caller: Can you hear me?

Dispatcher: I can.

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: 9-1-1. This is Ally. How can I help you?

Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.

Dispatcher: You hit something?

Caller: By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.

Dispatcher: Okay. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?

Caller: I believe I’m by Highmore. I can…I’m right...I can see the town.

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: I think that’s Highmore.

Dispatcher: East or west?

Caller: I just went through it. I am…west of Highmore…

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: Ah…about a mile, if that.

Dispatcher: Okay. And this is Scott?

Caller: Uh, say again?

Dispatcher: What was your name?

Caller: Jason…

Dispatcher: Jason…

Caller: …Ravnsborg

Dispatcher: …Ravnsborg. Perfect. Okay.

(Typing)

Dispatcher: Are you injured at all, Jason?

Caller: I am not, but my car sure as hell is.

Dispatcher: Uh oh. Are you out of the roadway?

Caller: I am out of the roadway. I was able to get over, but…

Dispatcher: Okay.

(Typing)

Caller: It sure hit me…smashed my windshield…

Dispatcher: Oh no. Okay, do you think it was a deer or something?

Caller: I have no idea…

Dispatcher: Okay…

Caller: Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and…

Dispatcher: …(typing)…K…and were you traveling westbound then?

Caller: Yes, westbound…back to Pierre.

Dispatcher: Okay…(typing)…alrighty, well I will go head and let the…ah…sheriff know. He’s the one that’s on call right now. He’ll be responding from home and I’ll have him come out and talk to you and take the report. Can I just…

Caller: Okay.

Dispatcher: … get the license plate off your vehicle, Jason?

Caller: Yes…G…zero, zero, zero, two, seven.

Dispatcher: Okay. Government plate?

Caller: Well, it’s a bronze star plate.

Dispatcher: K…

Caller: It’s my personal car…

Dispatcher: K…alright…I will get him headed that way for you, Jason.

Caller: Alright. Thank you.

Dispatcher: You’re welcome, sir. Bye-bye.

Caller: Bye.

