Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Fargo School Board votes to head back to the classroom

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
West Fargo Public Schools will move all students back to the classroom.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 12

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 12 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - West Fargo Public Schools moving students to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 12

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 12 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

News

UPDATE: Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says missing girl has been found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel and Nathan Hopper
The Sheriff’s Office says Hailey Mock disappeared on Saturday evening of October 10th.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.