517 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 517 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more death in the state.

In total, 357 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 160 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.13 percent.

There are now 4,600 active cases in North Dakota, with 158 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.