Women’s activewear brand coming to West Acres Mall in 2021

Athleta is a women’s activewear brand coming to West Acres Mall in Winter of 2021. It will be located next to Loft, near Buffalo court.
Athleta is a women's activewear brand coming to West Acres Mall in Winter of 2021. It will be located next to Loft, near Buffalo court.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres Mall releases a promo this morning for the newest store coming in 2021.

According to the Instagram Insta-story, Athleta is the name.

The women’s activewear brand will be located next to Loft, near Buffalo court.

The video displays sports bras and other gear being made and provided to other women.

The motto on the video is women athletes designing for other female athletes.

This store is expected to open in West Acres Mall in Winter of 2021.

