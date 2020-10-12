Scammers posing as Amazon employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a scam that’s targeting Amazon shoppers.

Con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people, and claiming to need information about their accounts. Some scammers have gone so far as to spoof BBB phone numbers to convince people they are legitimate.

How the Scam Works:

You answer the phone, and it is a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account. The message ranges from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card or a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order for an iPhone 10. But no matter what the recording is, these scammers have the same goal: getting your personal information. The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details or they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

At times, these con artists are spoofing other organizations' phone numbers to help disguise their calls and lend them credibility - including BBB’s number.

How to protect yourself:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls . Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.

Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service . Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.

