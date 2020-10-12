Residential fire in Grand Forks ruled accidental

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday evening, October 7th, located at 1908 23rd Ave S.

The fire is being classified as accidental and was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. A smoldering cigarette ignited nearby combustible materials. The burning combustible materials ignited a wooden shelf. The fire traveled up the shelf to the ceiling.

The fire was contained to the Southeast corner of the garage.

