Advertisement

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Police declared it a riot
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night in a declaration of “rage” towards Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt’s statue, pulling it down just before 9 p.m.

Protesters then turned their attention to Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Police say windows were broken on several buildings and declared a riot.

Along with Columbus, historians have said both presidents have expressed hostility and racism toward Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

POVnow

COVID Misinformation And The Health Risks Of Wearing Masks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
David Waterman from the Midwest Public Health Coalition joined us to discuss COVID misinformation, herd immunity and mask effectiveness and risks.

News

Mr. Food - Mini Almond Dreams Bars - October 12

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

National Politics

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.

News

Bathroom fire reported at Liberty Middle School

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The West Fargo Fire Department responded to a small fire in a restroom of Liberty Middle School Monday morning.

Latest News

National Politics

Harris: 'Equal justice under law is at stake'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice presidential nominee, condemned the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court in her comments, delivered remotely on Monday.

News

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Sheriff’s Office says Hailey Mock disappeared on Saturday evening of October 10th.

National Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

News

Residential fire in Grand Forks ruled accidental

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday evening, October 7th, located at 1908 23rd Ave S