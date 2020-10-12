Man arrested near Casselton after stealing car, facing DUI charge

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man was arrested after stealing a car from a bar in Hunter, North Dakota.

Around 2:40 am Sunday, Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stolen vehicle report saying a vehicle has been stolen from the C & I Bar parking lot.

Deputies found 30-year-old Marshall Strand of St. Joseph, MN driving the vehicle south on State Highway 18 north of Casselton.

Officials were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Strand on multiple charges including DUI.

The vehicle was returned to the owners.

An investigation is ongoing.

