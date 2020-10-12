Advertisement

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grants now available for schools in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Competitive grants are now available to K-12 school districts for developing and improving the availability of distance or remote learning techniques and technologies.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), allows the governor to provide support to local educational agencies and institutions of higher education.

In collaboration with the state Department of Public Instruction, the Governor’s Office has released a competitive grant program to support the unique challenges and inspire innovative practices associated with providing educational opportunities and meeting local needs. North Dakota received approximately $5.93 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education, $2.48 million of which is available through the K-12 competitive process.

All local education agencies are eligible to apply for the GEER grants. Districts may receive up to $200,000 each based on their application. The application is available online here. Applications are due on or before Oct. 23.

In addition to the grants to K-12 education, the remaining GEER funding is being utilized for a Higher Education COVID Modified Learning and Workforce Grant. Applications were accepted and once selected will be utilized to support modified education across public and private institutions and support entry and re-entry into high-demand workforce needs.

