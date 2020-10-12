Former Bison Emanuel signed by Texans from Raiders Practice Squad

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has confirmed a report from NFL Draft Diamonds that former North Dakota State standout Kyle Emanuel is headed to Houston.

The Texans signed the fifth-year pro on Monday from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Emanuel appeared in one game this season with the Raiders tallying 14 snaps all on special teams.

Under NFL rules, Emanuel will be placed on the Texans 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

The Texans are 1-4 this season and have replaced Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien. Romeo Crennel has been named interim head coach.

