Fargo Public Schools open Virtual Academy registration

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)- With Fargo Public Schools moving to in-person learning four days a week at Elementary schools on October 26th, its reopening a virtual academy option for FPS elementary students that are currently attending their home school in person.

With this additional option, Fargo Public Schools will now have 2 separate virtual academies.

Virtual Academy 1 – registration ended on September 2.

There may be some VERY limited openings for this option for this registration window.

Instruction is a mix of synchronous (live) and asynchronous (video) sessions throughout the day.

The school day is from 8:20 a.m.– 2:10 p.m. each day.

Instruction is provided by FPS teachers .

Families support and monitor their student’s progress and engagement.

Students have a designated learning space where they can attend ‘live’ sessions and also complete the asynchronous and independent work assigned.

Students need to attend live class meetings at the beginning and the wrap-up in the afternoon.

Curriculum and pacing align with the instruction that is being taught in their home schools

Virtual Academy 2 – registration window opens at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12.

Instruction is asynchronous through Calvert, an on-line company that we have contracted through.

Families will deliver the direct instruction that is laid out in lessons and activities through Calvert’s curriculum that is Common Core aligned.

Families act as a proctor for assessments.

Families contact the teacher if they have any questions regarding the curriculum.

Calvert provides a licensed teacher who will give students feedback on their work and will check in with them every other week.

A Day in the Life of a K-5 Student – This video gives an overview of what a student’s day could look like.

If you are interested in registering your K-5th grade student(s) in the Virtual Academy 2 option, or have questions, please contact the principal at your child’s home school. Registration ends at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16. This registration is the first step in the process and is not a guarantee that your child will be enrolled in the FPS Virtual Academy 2 option. You will be notified by phone on Monday, October 19 about your child’s acceptance status.

