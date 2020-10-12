Fargo Public Schools open Virtual Academy registration
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)- With Fargo Public Schools moving to in-person learning four days a week at Elementary schools on October 26th, its reopening a virtual academy option for FPS elementary students that are currently attending their home school in person.
With this additional option, Fargo Public Schools will now have 2 separate virtual academies.
Virtual Academy 1 – registration ended on September 2.
There may be some VERY limited openings for this option for this registration window.
- Instruction is a mix of synchronous (live) and asynchronous (video) sessions throughout the day.
- The school day is from 8:20 a.m.– 2:10 p.m. each day.
- Instruction is provided by FPS teachers.
- Families support and monitor their student’s progress and engagement.
- Students have a designated learning space where they can attend ‘live’ sessions and also complete the asynchronous and independent work assigned.
- Students need to attend live class meetings at the beginning and the wrap-up in the afternoon.
- Curriculum and pacing align with the instruction that is being taught in their home schools
Virtual Academy 2 – registration window opens at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12.
- Instruction is asynchronous through Calvert, an on-line company that we have contracted through.
- Families will deliver the direct instruction that is laid out in lessons and activities through Calvert’s curriculum that is Common Core aligned.
- Families act as a proctor for assessments.
- Families contact the teacher if they have any questions regarding the curriculum.
- Calvert provides a licensed teacher who will give students feedback on their work and will check in with them every other week.
- A Day in the Life of a K-5 Student – This video gives an overview of what a student’s day could look like.
If you are interested in registering your K-5th grade student(s) in the Virtual Academy 2 option, or have questions, please contact the principal at your child’s home school. Registration ends at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16. This registration is the first step in the process and is not a guarantee that your child will be enrolled in the FPS Virtual Academy 2 option. You will be notified by phone on Monday, October 19 about your child’s acceptance status.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.