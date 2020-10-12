Driver arrested after leading officials on vehicle pursuit in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One man is in custody after leading officials on a pursuit Saturday.

Around 2:44 am, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Officials say during the traffic stop, the driver took off in his vehicle and led officials on a 14-mile-long pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed twice by the Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, successfully deflating three tires.

Officials say the vehicle still carried on.

A Wilkin County Deputy attempted a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.

Pending charges including fleeing by motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving.

