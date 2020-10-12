Advertisement

Driver arrested after leading officials on vehicle pursuit in Wilkin County

(WITN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKIN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One man is in custody after leading officials on a pursuit Saturday.

Around 2:44 am, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Officials say during the traffic stop, the driver took off in his vehicle and led officials on a 14-mile-long pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed twice by the Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, successfully deflating three tires.

Officials say the vehicle still carried on.

A Wilkin County Deputy attempted a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.

Pending charges including fleeing by motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Dozens displaced from apartment fire in Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nathan Hopper and Katherine Aupperle
All of the people living in the 24 units of an apartment building in Fargo that caught fire Sunday morning have now been dispaced.

News

Minnesota reports 1,450 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths.

News

North Dakota reports 640 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 640 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest single-day total to date for the state.

News

Shots fired in Grand Forks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in Grand Forks.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle in Barnes County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
A man was arrested after feeling from officials Saturday night.

News

Crews battle overnight apartment complex fire in north Fargo

Updated: 15 hours ago
|

News

President signs Savanna’s Act

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
President Donald Trump has announced that he has signed Savanna’s Act.

News

Glyndon man feeding local law enforcement with help of the community

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Glyndon man is showing his support for local law enforcement, and he’s just getting started.

News

Several cars vandalized in south Fargo neighborhood

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
Police and neighbors still looking for answers.

News

One killed, three injured in Clay County crash

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One person is dead after a crash in Clay County in the Humboldt TWP.