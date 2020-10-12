Bathroom fire reported at Liberty Middle School

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department responded to a small fire in a restroom of Liberty Middle School Monday morning.

The fire set off the school fire alarms, which prompted an evacuation of the building.

A staff member put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

The West Fargo Public School District will be investigating the cause of the fire and take necessary actions based on what is found.

