475 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 475 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more death in the state.

In total, 345 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.89 percent.

There are now 4,546 active cases in North Dakota, with 158 patients hospitalized.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, along with 3 additional deaths

Fargo Public Schools open Virtual Academy registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
With this additional option, Fargo Public Schools will now have 2 separate virtual academies.

Women’s activewear brand coming to West Acres Mall in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Brian Sherrod
Athleta is a women’s activewear brand coming to West Acres Mall in Winter of 2021. It will be located next to Loft, near Buffalo court.

Watch live: Amy Coney Barrett Senate confirmation hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amy Coney Barrett Senate confirmation hearings

News - Fire Destroys North Fargo Apartment Building

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 12

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Man arrested near Casselton after stealing car, facing DUI charge

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Katherine Aupperle
A Minnesota man was arrested after stealing a car from a bar in Hunter, North Dakota.

Driver arrested after leading officials on vehicle pursuit in Wilkin County

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Katherine Aupperle
One man is in custody after leading officials on a pursuit Saturday.

UPDATE: Dozens displaced from apartment fire in Fargo

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Nathan Hopper and Katherine Aupperle
All of the people living in the 24 units of an apartment building in Fargo that caught fire Sunday morning have now been dispaced.

Minnesota reports 1,450 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths.