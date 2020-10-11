Advertisement

Shots fired in Grand Forks

(AP)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in Grand Forks.

Around 2:25 AM Sunday, an officer of the Grand Forks Police Department was notified of a report of a firearm being discharged at the Central Parking Ramp in downtown Grand Forks at 413 1st Avenue North.

Officers arrived in the area and found several other witnesses to the event.

Officials say at this time, no persons were located in the area, but the parking ramp was temporarily closed for scene processing.

Around 2:39 AM, the Grand Forks Police Department was notified of a victim that claimed to have been the victim of a gunshot at Altru Hospital in the Emergency Room.

Officials say it was later found that the victim had no injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

A vehicle was located at the Altru Hospital that contained a weapon that is believed to have been used on the scene at 413 1st Avenue South.

Police say all parties involved with the incident are believed to have been identified and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is continuing and no names are being released at this time.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the case to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

