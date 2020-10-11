Advertisement

Rain & T-Storms Developing This Evening

A few storms may become strong/severe Sunday night
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Development may happen right over the southern Red River Valley or just east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing potentially damaging winds and possibly some hail across west-central Minnesota. Still breezy, but not as windy.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will be in and out of clouds Monday with a bit of a breeze . Tuesday will be a cool & sunny day, and breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY- FRIDAY: Moderating conditions with highs in the 40s to 50s. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds through the week. There is a chance for showers on Wednesday. A few flakes may mix in where temps are below freezing (north). Friday night brings a slight chance for sprinkles/flakes for the southern valley.

SATURDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Later in the day on Saturday, there is a chance for showers, possibly mixing with snow overnight.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 43. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 41. High: 54.

THURSDAY: Cold morning. Remaining chilly. Mainly sunny. Low: 30. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy. Still cool. Slight chance of showers/snow late. Low: 28. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Still chilly. Slight chance of showers/flakes. Low: 25. High: 40.

