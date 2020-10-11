President signs Savanna’s Act

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Donald Trump has announced that he has signed Savanna’s Act.

Savanna’s Act is named in memory of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind who was brutally murdered in Fargo in 2017.

Savanna’s Act seeks to combat violence against the most vulnerable members of the Native American community.

The legislation calls for better response protocols for missing and murdered cases as well as improved access to data and reporting statistics on missing and murdered native women.

“Thanks to President Trump for signing Savanna’s Act into law and for his steadfast protection of the most vulnerable among us," U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said in a statement Saturday. "Savanna’s life was lost far too early. I hope this legislation serves as a remembrance of her story and prevents other tragedies from occurring.”

The bill was introduced by Senator Heidi Heitkamp last Congress and reintroduced by Senator Lisa Murkowski in the current Congress. Hoeven advanced the legislation through the Senate Indian Affairs Committee last November and helped secure its passage in the Senate earlier this year.

“We appreciate the President signing Savanna’s Act into law. This legislation addresses a tragic issue in Indian Country and will help to establish better law enforcement practices,” Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said. “Savanna’s Act is part of our efforts to strengthen public safety in tribal communities. In addition to Savanna’s Act, we’ve also worked to secure funding to establish a tribal law enforcement training center in North Dakota and yesterday we marked the opening of this new facility at Camp Grafton.”

As the 1st President to formally recognize the issue of Missing & Murdered Native Americans, today, I was proud to sign Savanna’s Act & the Not Invisible Act. We have also provided $295 Million to support public safety & crime victims. Forgotten NO MORE! #OperationLadyJustice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

