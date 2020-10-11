Advertisement

North Dakota reports 640 new cases of COVID-19

Three more people have died.
North Dakota Covid Numbers(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 640 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest single-day total to date for the state.

The daily positivity rate is 8.51%.

Three additional deaths were also reported, a man in his 100s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions, a man in his 70s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

The death toll now stands at 339 for the state.

After reporting 145 new cases, Cass County has the highest active case count with 851 cases. Cass County leads the state in active cases, cumulative positives, and deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,870 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

712,136 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

640 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

27,265 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.51% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,426 Total Active Cases

+257 Individuals from yesterday

377 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (295 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,500 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

144 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (339 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 100s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County – 8
  • Bottineau County – 6
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 134
  • Cass County – 145
  • Cavalier County - 2
  • Dickey County – 8
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County – 4
  • Emmons County - 6
  • Foster County - 3
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Grant County – 3
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 7
  • Logan County – 2
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McIntosh County - 5
  • McKenzie County - 7
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 12
  • Morton County – 38
  • Mountrail County – 6
  • Nelson County - 3
  • Oliver County – 4
  • Pembina County – 3
  • Pierce County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 12
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County - 8
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 8
  • Towner County – 3
  • Traill County - 4
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 92
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 32

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

