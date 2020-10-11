Minnesota reports 1,450 new cases of COVID-19

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths.

The death toll for the state is now 2,141.

100,171 patients no longer need isolation.

The total number of hospitalization is 8,354. The total cases hospitalized in ICU is 2,291.

Read more here: Situation Update for COVID-19

