Man arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle in Barnes County

(KGWN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after feeling from officials Saturday night.

Officials say a report of a stolen 2019 Toyota Highlander was taken in Valley City around 9:28 PM.

GPS on the vehicle was used and around 10:09 PM, a Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop westbound on Interstate 94 MM 302 at Oriska.

The vehicle didn’t stop and was pursued by Troopers and Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Officials say the pursuit continued 8 miles westbound on I 94 from the Oriska exit to the off-ramp at MM 294 to Valley City. The driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

31-year-old Matthew Hough of Valley City, ND, was taken into custody for fleeing a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, multiple drug charges, driving under suspension, and a Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation warrant.

There were no injuries to the officers involved or Hough during this incident.

