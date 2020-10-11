Gradually Clearing Skies Overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Still breezy, but not as windy. Clouds gradually clear out by morning.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will see sunshine tomorrow thorough the afternoon before a few clouds move in by evening. A bit of a westerly breeze . Tuesday will be a cool & sunny day, and breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY- FRIDAY: Moderating conditions with highs in the 40s to 50s. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds through the week. There is a chance for showers on Wednesday. A few flakes may mix in where temps are below freezing (north). Friday night brings a slight chance for sprinkles/flakes for the southern valley.

SATURDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Later in the day on Saturday, there is a chance for showers, possibly mixing with snow overnight.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Skies clearing.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 43. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 41. High: 54.

THURSDAY: Cold morning. Remaining chilly. Mainly sunny. Low: 30. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy. Still cool. Slight chance of showers/snow late. Low: 28. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Still chilly. Slight chance of showers/flakes. Low: 25. High: 40.