Crews battle overnight apartment complex fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and Moorhead fire crews were in the 900 block of 33rd Ave. North in Fargo fighting an early morning fire on Sunday.

Viewer photos and video show large flames coming from the top of the building.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the third floor and roof of the apartment complex, with two ladder trucks spraying water into the top of the building. A chimney was leaning heavily on the near side of the building that looked like it was ready to collapse.

There has been no word yet from fire officials as to the cause of the fire, if anybody was inside the building when it started, or if anybody was injured.

