Two pets rescued from Grand Forks fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two pets were rescued from a fire Saturday morning in Grand Forks.

Around 9 am on Saturday, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 750 N. 43rd Street for a reported structure fire in a second-floor apartment. Smoke and fire could be seen by the reporting party.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a window in a second-floor apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished and with the assistance of the Grand Forks Police Department, 2 pets, a dog and cat, were rescued and cared for by emergency personnel.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or other people.

The inside of the apartment had smoke and fire damage. The damage estimate is $5,000.00.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

