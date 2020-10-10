Several cars vandalized in south Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

When a knock came at the door late Thursday evening, Dylan Borgen says he wasn’t expecting the police.

“Yes, I was very surprised,” he says. “I had no idea why they were here.”

Surprise quickly grew to anger when Borgen came around to see his car windows bashed in, glass covering the driveway and a baseball bat left behind in the front yard.

“We are very frustrated,” he says. “Hopefully they can catch whoever did this and it won’t happen to any more people.”

Borgen wasn’t the only victim.

“My dad heard four big bangs. He looked outside, but he didn’t see anything,” neighbor Nick Dawson says. “Probably 15 minutes later a cop rang our doorbell. We came outside and he showed us my dad’s car. All of the windows were smashed out and we have no idea why.”

What has neighbors like Dawson so frustrated, no one seems to have any answers.

“I’ve certainly noticed more reports of crime,” neighbor Lynn Speral says. “I tune into our neighborhood e-mail system and a lot of people are noticing more things going on.”

Just hours after vandals smashed at least three cars on 7th St. S., police arrested 26-year-old Blake Peterson for similar crimes a few blocks north. At this time, police say they aren’t sure if the events are related. So, the search continues for those involved.

“I thought it was safe here before, then that happened,” Dawson says.

Police say it can be tough to catch the person for these kinds of crimes with little to no evidence. Many times, investigations become inactive until they have more information.

“It kind of puts some fear in you,” Speral says.

Police say they will investigate all calls for service, so be sure to report these kinds of crimes.

