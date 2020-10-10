Advertisement

Several cars vandalized in south Fargo neighborhood

Car vandalism
Car vandalism(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

When a knock came at the door late Thursday evening, Dylan Borgen says he wasn’t expecting the police.

“Yes, I was very surprised,” he says. “I had no idea why they were here.”

Surprise quickly grew to anger when Borgen came around to see his car windows bashed in, glass covering the driveway and a baseball bat left behind in the front yard.

“We are very frustrated,” he says. “Hopefully they can catch whoever did this and it won’t happen to any more people.”

Borgen wasn’t the only victim.

“My dad heard four big bangs. He looked outside, but he didn’t see anything,” neighbor Nick Dawson says. “Probably 15 minutes later a cop rang our doorbell. We came outside and he showed us my dad’s car. All of the windows were smashed out and we have no idea why.”

What has neighbors like Dawson so frustrated, no one seems to have any answers.

“I’ve certainly noticed more reports of crime,” neighbor Lynn Speral says. “I tune into our neighborhood e-mail system and a lot of people are noticing more things going on.”

Just hours after vandals smashed at least three cars on 7th St. S., police arrested 26-year-old Blake Peterson for similar crimes a few blocks north. At this time, police say they aren’t sure if the events are related. So, the search continues for those involved.

“I thought it was safe here before, then that happened,” Dawson says.

Police say it can be tough to catch the person for these kinds of crimes with little to no evidence. Many times, investigations become inactive until they have more information.

“It kind of puts some fear in you,” Speral says.

Police say they will investigate all calls for service, so be sure to report these kinds of crimes.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glyndon man feeding local law enforcement with help of the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Glyndon man is showing his support for local law enforcement, and he’s just getting started.

News

One killed, three injured in Clay County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One person is dead after a crash in Clay County in the Humboldt TWP.

News

Two pets rescued from Grand Forks fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Two pets were rescued from a fire Saturday morning in Grand Forks.

News

Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rolling motorcycle near Grafton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of State Hwy 18 and 17.

Latest News

News

(UPDATE)-Vehicle fire in downtown Fargo parking garage, damage cost unknown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a vehicle fire in a parking garage in downtown Fargo.

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 9

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Dog Attacks in North Fargo, what to do

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 9

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD