One killed, three injured in Clay County crash

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in Clay County in the Humboldt TWP.

Around 8 am Saturday morning, 61-year-old Brian Smoker of Leesburg, IN was driving west on Interstate 94.

Officials say the truck went off of the road into the median and hit the bridge piers head-on.

59-year-old David Allen Smoker of Leesburg, IL died as a result of the crash.

63-year-old Mitchell E Garrison of Andrew, IN was taken to Sanford for life-threatening injuries.

The driver and one other passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

