NDDoH: 593 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 593 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

They’re also reporting 15 new deaths linked to the illness and the daily positivity rate is at 7.24%.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,693 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

704,274 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

593 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

26,628 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,169 Total Active Cases

+205 Individuals from yesterday

368 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (284 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,123 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

140 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (336 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 100s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 100s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Adams County - 8

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 11

· Bowman County – 8

· Burleigh County - 55

· Cass County – 109

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County - 2

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 12

· Emmons County - 5

· Foster County - 1

· Golden Valley County - 5

· Grand Forks County – 48

· Grant County – 3

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County - 2

· McIntosh County - 4

· McKenzie County - 21

· McLean County - 14

· Mercer County - 26

· Morton County – 26

· Mountrail County – 10

· Nelson County - 1

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County - 1

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 7

· Richland County - 5

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County - 2

· Sioux County - 6

· Stark County – 15

· Stutsman County – 15

· Towner County – 6

· Traill County - 7

· Walsh County - 3

· Ward County – 38

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 83

