MDH: 1,537 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,537 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 110,828.
They’re also reporting 10 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 2,131.
- Patients no longer needing isolation: 99,054
Hospitalization
- Total cases hospitalized: 8,302
Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,277
