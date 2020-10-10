Advertisement

Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rolling motorcycle near Grafton

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.
Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

An East Grand Forks, Minn. man is seriously hurt and facing charges after rolling his motorcycle Friday night near Grafton, ND.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of State Hwy 18 and 17, about 10 miles west of Grafton.

Richard Seydel, 31, was southbound on State Hwy 18 in route to Grand Forks from Cavalier when he blew past the intersection, drove across both lanes of traffic and lost control into a field.

Seydel was taken to Altru Hospital for his serious injuries and was arrested for a DUI. This crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

(UPDATE)-Vehicle fire in downtown Fargo parking garage, damage cost unknown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a vehicle fire in a parking garage in downtown Fargo.

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 2

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 9

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Dog Attacks in North Fargo, what to do

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 3

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 9

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 1

Updated: 15 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Bridge collapses near Velva; Minot man injured

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alan Miller and Jordin Roberts
The driver is being treated at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and the bridge is out of service.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports Oct 9

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 3

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY