Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rolling motorcycle near Grafton

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

An East Grand Forks, Minn. man is seriously hurt and facing charges after rolling his motorcycle Friday night near Grafton, ND.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of State Hwy 18 and 17, about 10 miles west of Grafton.

Richard Seydel, 31, was southbound on State Hwy 18 in route to Grand Forks from Cavalier when he blew past the intersection, drove across both lanes of traffic and lost control into a field.

Seydel was taken to Altru Hospital for his serious injuries and was arrested for a DUI. This crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.