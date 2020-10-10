Advertisement

Glyndon man feeding local law enforcement with help of the community

Feeding officers
Feeding officers(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Glyndon man is showing his support for local law enforcement, and he’s just getting started.

After cooking for the entire Glyndon Police department, he decided to do the same for Fargo officers. With the help of the community and some local BBQ places, he and his friends served food to officers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The leftover money from fundraising will be used to help those in need in Fargo-Moorhead. Eric Surma is giving police $800 worth of gift cards for police to hand out.

“I have to imagine they are responding to calls where people desperately need their help, or people desperately need to be stopped from causing harm to others,” he says. "To make it known with a visible, tangible thing where they can see that they are supported was important for me to show.”

Surma says he plans to do the same for the Moorhead and West Fargo police departments.

