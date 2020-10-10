Advertisement

’Elvia loved to help anyone’: North Dakota’s youngest COVID victim remembered

She was hospitalized in Minot for shortness of breath, before Susan had her transferred to the children's hospital in Fargo.
She was hospitalized in Minot for shortness of breath, before Susan had her transferred to the children's hospital in Fargo.(Susan Three Irons)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The mother of North Dakota’s youngest COVID-19 victim is speaking out.

Susan Three Irons is looking back on the life of her 17-year-old daughter Elvia “Rose” Ramirez, all while recovering from the virus herself.

She’s also making an impassioned plea to the public to wear a mask.

Susan Three Irons, the mom of 17-year-old Elvia “Rose” Ramirez, said her daughter started getting headaches mid-last month, and tested positive for COVID-19. She was hospitalized in Minot for shortness of breath, before Susan had her transferred to the children’s hospital in Fargo.

“I talked to her before they intubated her, telling her I loved her, that she would be ok. She told me she was scared and everything. I told her I’m going to go there and be with her,” said Three Irons.

And Susan was hospitalized not long after.

“They put the phone by her ear so I could say my goodbyes to hear, since I couldn’t physically be with her,” said Three Irons.

“Elvia loved to help anyone she could, and be there and listen. She was always willing to be an ear for them to talk to, or for me. She was always a big help around the house with her siblings,” she said.

Three Irons said Elvia was a member of the MHA Nation as well as a tribe in Arizona, and embraced all parts of her heritage. Now, she’s making an impassioned plea to North Dakotans to mask up.

“And, trying to encourage people to make sure they wear masks and everything, cause if people wore masks around, I think she’d still be with us,” said Three Irons.

Remembering a life gone too soon, and working to make sure she didn’t die in vain.

Three Irons says Elvia’s funeral will begin Arizona next Friday.

She says the school in Parshall put together a small memorial for her, and honored her with a moment of silence before a recent volleyball match.

Images courtesy: Susan Three Irons

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridge collapses near Velva; Minot man injured

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alan Miller and Jordin Roberts
The driver is being treated at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and the bridge is out of service.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports Oct 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather Oct 9

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

News

News - Are there enough ICU Beds in the hospital?

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News Oct 9 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Aberdeen Salvation Army sees food shortage amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Food pantries across the state, including the Aberdeen Salvation Army, have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes at a time where job loss and insecurity are forcing many to turn to help.

POVnow

Sen. Hoeven Celebrates Opening Of US Indian Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. John Hoeven celebrated with federal, state and tribal officials as they opened the U.S. Indian Law Enforcement Advanced Training Center.

News

Seven months into life with COVID-19, North Dakotans say morale is low

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
“It’s just like, what do you do when every choice is the wrong choice? Everything feels like you’re doing the wrong thing."