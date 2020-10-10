Advertisement

Bridge collapses near Velva; Minot man injured

Velva bridge collapse
Velva bridge collapse(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Alan Miller and Jordin Roberts
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highway Patrol said 41-year-old Kris Walcker was pulling a large plow with a John Deere tractor that exceeded the weight limit on the crossing over the Mouse River. The bridge collapse happened about 7 miles northwest of Velva Friday evening.

The driver is being treated at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and the bridge is out of service.

