Breezy Tonight. Windy with Storm Chance Tomorrow

TONIGHT-SUNDAY: Winds and clouds increasing through the night. Temperatures remain mild. Sunday starts off windy ahead of a storm system. Storms develop later in the day Sunday. Development may happen right over the southern Red River Valley or just east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing potentially damaging winds and possibly some hail across west-central Minnesota.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A few sprinkles or light showers may linger into Monday, otherwise we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Cooling significantly from Sunday in the 70s to Monday in the 50s for most. Tuesday will also be a cool day, and breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY- FRIDAY: Moderating conditions with highs in the 50s to 60s. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for a few showers on Wednesday, and possibly a few sprinkles/flakes to the north on Thursday evening. Thursday and Friday mornings bring the chance for frost/freeze. Highs in the 40s by Friday.

SATURDAY: Morning frost/freeze. Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Later in the day on Saturday, there is a chance for showers, possibly mixing with snow overnight.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe. Low: 53. High: 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low: 45. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 43. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Low: 38. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Morning frost. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 33. High: 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Frost in the morning. Low: 32. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Morning freeze. Partly cloudy. Still cool. Showers/snow late. Low: 30. High:48.