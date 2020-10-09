Vehicle fire in downtown Fargo parking garage, damage cost unknown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a vehicle fire in a parking garage in downtown Fargo.

It happened at 625 2nd Ave N in the Roberts Commons Parking Garage.

Fargo fire said they spent 15 minutes putting out the blaze on the fifth floor of the garage.

Authorities said they don’t know the fire cause and don’t have a cost of damages.

No injures have been reported.

