“The Big One” Art and Craft show cancelled in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Big One, an art and craft fair, which had thousands of people looking to attend or participate in, will not be happening in Fargo this year. The event which was scheduled for the end of the month was cancelled yesterday.

According to the Booth layout map on their website, there were set to be over 300 booths this year for those looking to sell their crafts, and the Facebook event garnered over 8 and a half thousand interests for people looking to attend.

For some vendors this is a big loss of revenue, for others it’s just another roadblock in the wild ride that this year has brought.

“Of course it’s affected us." said would-be vendor Kim Schobinger from SWEN Products. "We probably miss the people more than anything else. But times change... We gotta change with it. We’ve made it work.”

When it comes to why the event was cancelled, all it says on their website was that it was due to circumstances out of their control. An email obtained by Valley News Live was sent to Vendors of the event and confirmed that organizers are recovering from COVID-19.

They say the main reason for the cancellation of the Fargo Show was ‘the ability to run the show and turn around and start over with the Minot show.’ The Organizers are based in Minot and would have to drive to Fargo, run the show, drive back, then run the show in Minot. At this point their craft shows in Minot and Bismarck are still scheduled to take place.

They also confirm in the email that they are giving refunds to vendors who have already paid their booth fees or they can use them for the 2021 show scheduled in the Fargodome.

The email says that only two people normally set up the massive event and they were not confident in doing that this year in back to back shows.

Now, Vendors are left waiting for next year to take part in the Big One.

