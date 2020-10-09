Advertisement

Stabbing in Grand Forks

By Julie Holgate
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing in Grand Forks.

A man was stabbed in the leg just before midnight in the 1800 block of Continental drive -- that’s in a neighborhood east of Columbia Mall.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other, and there doesn’t appear to be an on-going threat to the public.

No arrest has been made, and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.

If you have any information on the stabbing you are asked to call police.

