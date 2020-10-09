Sheyenne Boys Soccer Team will have JV play in their spot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The undefeated West Fargo Sheyenne Boys Soccer Team will have their JV team play in their place for the state tournament scheduled for today.

The original team has been sidelined for the state tournament because of the exposure with one of their players testing positive for COVID-19.

The game will begin at noon again Bismarck Century.

The teams will play at Fargo South.

