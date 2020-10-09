Seven months into life with COVID-19, North Dakotans say morale is low

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we approach the seven-month mark of life with COVID-19, many in the Valley say morale is low.

“I’m tired! Look at these bags! You could put groceries in these things! I could save plastic," Jeffrey Skinner said.

“I try really hard not to be negative about it because nobody needs that, but it’s been awful. My kids are not happy, I’m not happy, my husband’s not happy. I’m even tearing up right now because I just don’t like it anymore," Hallie Reilly said.

Reilly says it seems like new guidelines and mandates emerge every day and says it’s hard to keep track of what’s right or wrong when every state, city and business has a different philosophy.

“It’s just like, what do you do when every choice is the wrong choice? Everything feels like you’re doing the wrong thing,” Reilly said.

“We’re all irritated. We all just need to kinda come together and figure this out. Our newest motto is ‘Grab a bottle, hunker down and pray for daylight,’” Skinner said.

Both added COVID-19 coming in an election year hasn’t helped the situation, either.

“I wish this was happening a completely different year because I feel like a lot of that muddles a lot of any information we try to get, whether or not it’s factual,” Reilly said.

“You wake up and it smacks you in the face! With the race for presidency going on, the race issues, COVID, it’s just a lot. I don’t think we were supposed to take this much on at once," Skinner said.

Diane Olwin, she says while she is very cautious, she’s also trying to make the best of this time by honing in on her sewing skills. She says there’s no better time to take up a new hobby.

“Just be patient. Just enjoy the people around you. When you’re stuck at home, you can google anything and learn anything you want! Take up a new craft,” Olwin said.

“We literally get out of the city when we can. We try to get as far away from people and humanity as we can and hiking has really helped. Get out, go camp for the day!” Skinner said.

All three add while they don’t know when life will go back to normal, a bad attitude won’t make it go any faster.

“All you can do is watch out for yourself and do the best you can,” Olwin said.

“Every plague has stopped. Every plague has ended. I keep telling myself that,” Reilly said.

