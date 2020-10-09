Sen. Hoeven Celebrates Opening Of US Indian Law Enforcement Training Center

DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs celebrated with federal, state and tribal officials as they opened the U.S. Indian Law Enforcement Advanced Training Center. A Proclamation signing ceremony followed at Camp Grafton, North Dakota. On the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hoeven secured $2.5 million for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement for specialized training courses at Camp Grafton with a goal to improve public safety and resolve shortages in tribal law enforcement.

