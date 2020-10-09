Advertisement

Sen. Hoeven Celebrates Opening Of US Indian Law Enforcement Training Center

Law enforcement students at CSI running through an active shooter drill.
Law enforcement students at CSI running through an active shooter drill.(SK)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs celebrated with federal, state and tribal officials as they opened the U.S. Indian Law Enforcement Advanced Training Center. A Proclamation signing ceremony followed at Camp Grafton, North Dakota. On the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hoeven secured $2.5 million for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement for specialized training courses at Camp Grafton with a goal to improve public safety and resolve shortages in tribal law enforcement.

