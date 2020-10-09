Police in Bemidji are notifying community of sex offender moving into the area
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police department wants to alert the community to a high-risk sex offender that is now living in the area.
Officials say Jeffrey Ballek is now residing in the 600 block of 4th Street Southwest in Bemidji.
Ballek is considered a high-risk offender meaning he is more likely to re-offend.
