Police in Bemidji are notifying community of sex offender moving into the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police department wants to alert the community to a high-risk sex offender that is now living in the area.

Officials say Jeffrey Ballek is now residing in the 600 block of 4th Street Southwest in Bemidji.

Ballek is considered a high-risk offender meaning he is more likely to re-offend.

