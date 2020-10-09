Advertisement

Pleasant Conditions Saturday.. Storm Chance Sunday

A few storms may become strong/severe
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: Chilly tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s. Not as warm Saturday, but dry, sunny, and quiet through Saturday.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: A strong storm system will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms during this period. Storms develop later in the day (evening) Sunday. Development may happen right over the southern Red River Valley or just east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing potentially damaging winds and possibly some hail. Rain chances may hang around into Monday. This period will also be windy. Cooling significantly from Sunday in the 70s to Monday in the 50s for most.

TUESDAY- THURSDAY: Moderating conditions with highs in the 50s to 60s. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 39. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe. Low: 53. High: 70.

MONDAY - COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 42. High: 54.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of frost in the morning. Low: 32. High: 46.

