Personal trainer sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in fake medical study

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A personal trainer has been sentenced to four months in jail and won’t be allowed to train women or kids for at least a year after he is released.

29-year-old David Sayler is convicted of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A Clay County judge ordered Sayler to 10 years of supervised probation, as well as 120 days in the Clay County Jail. Sayler will also have to register as a sex offender and must provide written disclosure of his offense prior to personal training of adults. After 12 months, Sayler’s probation officer can relax or remove these restrictions.

Court documents say in 2018 Sayler told a woman he was recruiting people to help with a study on Parkinson’s disease. Over several months Sayler would either have the woman stand in front of him and press her behind against his groin while he held her hips, or have her straddle his groin so he could put his hands on her behind.

The victim later discovered the study wasn’t real.

Sayler also faces similar charges in Cass County, after court documents say a female victim, who was a client of Sayler, was also asked to partake in a study. The victim said Sayler masturbated in front of her while she was lifting weights.

Sayler is expected to appear in Cass County Court on Dec. 7. He has pled not guilty to both misdemeanor charges of sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

