Over 600 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 651 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more death in the state.

In total, 321 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.40 percent.

There are now 3,964 active cases in North Dakota, with 132 patients hospitalized.

